Bovada’s $200K Weekly GTD Just Got Bigger and Better!

Bovada’s $200K Guaranteed Tournament (GTD) has just been amped up, promising even more thrilling action and substantial payouts.

Every Sunday afternoon, poker players can now compete in this enhanced tournament with the first-place winner walking away with a whopping $20,000.

A Bigger Tournament for Bigger Wins

Bovada listened to its players and made their wishes come true by increasing the stakes of their weekly poker tournaments. The $200K GTD is designed to deliver nonstop fun, fierce competition, and the chance to win big every week. Whether you’re a seasoned poker pro or just starting, this tournament offers something for everyone.

Multiple Ways to Join the Action

Getting into the $200K Weekly GTD is easier than ever with multiple entry options:

Budget-Friendly Entry : Qualify for as little as $1 through various satellite tournaments held throughout the week.

: Qualify for as little as $1 through various satellite tournaments held throughout the week. Direct Buy-In: For those who prefer a direct route, buy-in for $162 to secure your spot in the final event.

Boost Your Bankroll with Welcome Bonuses

Bovada is rolling out the red carpet for new players with fantastic welcome bonuses to help you get started on the right foot.

Poker Welcome Bonus: New players receive a 100% match bonus up to $500 on their first deposit. If you prefer to deposit using cryptocurrency, you’ll get an even sweeter deal with a 150% match bonus.

Bonuses for Casino Players

Bovada isn’t just about poker. Casino lovers are in for a treat with generous welcome bonuses:

Standard Welcome Bonus : Get up to $3,750 in bonuses across your first three deposits.

: Get up to $3,750 in bonuses across your first three deposits. Crypto Deposits: Opt for cryptocurrency and receive a 125% match bonus up to $1,250 on your first deposit using bonus code BTCCWB1250. The following two crypto deposits also get a 125% match with bonus code BTC2NDCWB.

Start Your Journey to Big Wins Today

There’s no better time to join the action at Bovada. Whether you’re aiming for the $200K GTD or exploring the wide range of casino games, Bovada offers exciting opportunities and substantial bonuses to enhance your gaming experience. Sign up today, claim your bonuses, and take your shot at big wins in the next $200K Weekly GTD!

So, what are you waiting for? Get in on the action and make this Sunday one to remember!