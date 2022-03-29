Play Some Fantastic Offers at the AU’s #1 Casino Aussie Play

Has Aussie Play’s latest offer caught your attention? Have you taken advantage of them?

Check out Aussie Play Casino today and get some Hot Offers while you play your favorite pokies! Wouldn’t it be fun to play hundreds and hundreds of slots with an unlimited bonus? You can get up to 165% extra!

Hot Offers

Claim bonus code AUSSIEPOKIES for up to 165% with all your deposits

165% Pokies Bonus- deposit a minimum of $125 with Neosurf, BTC, LTC, ETH, Flexepin, USDT and Credit Card

140% Pokies Bonus- deposit a minimum of $75 with Neosurf, BTC, LTC, ETH, Flexepin, USDT and Credit Card

125% Pokies Bonus- minimum deposit of $50 with Neosurf, BTC, LTC, ETH, Flexepin, USDT and Credit Card

100% Pokies Bonus- minimum deposit of $10 with Neosurf, $20 BTC, LTC, ETH, Flexepin, USDT and $30 Credit Card

You can use the bonus code as often as you like. As there is no redemption limit, you can boost every deposit you make all day long if you wish. When the bonus is active, you can bet a maximum of $10.

The wagering requirement is 35x the bonus plus deposit, but there is no maximum payout. Among the games allowed are Board Games, Scratch Cards, Keno, Real-Series Video Slots, and Slots.