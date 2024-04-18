Ignition Poker’s Weekly $2,500 Crypto Depositor’s Freeroll

Online poker and the allure of cryptocurrency transactions continues to gain momentum. For those who prefer the seamless efficiency and security of digital currencies, Ignition Poker presents an enticing offer: the Weekly $2,500 Crypto Depositor’s Freeroll.

This exclusive tournament not only provides an exciting platform for players to showcase their skills but also offers lucrative rewards for embracing cryptocurrency deposits.

Scheduled every Sunday at 2:05 pm, the Weekly $2,500 Crypto Depositor’s Freeroll stands as a testament to Ignition Poker’s commitment to delivering value to its players. The premise is simple yet enticing: make a deposit using any of the cryptocurrencies accepted by Ignition Poker, and you gain access to this thrilling tournament.

To qualify for the free entry, players need to make a deposit of $20 or more using their preferred cryptocurrency between Friday and Thursday of the preceding week. Each Friday, tournament tickets are issued to eligible players, granting them entry into the Sunday competition. It’s worth noting that registration for the Freeroll opens six hours before the tournament’s commencement, ensuring players have ample time to secure their spot in the event.

With a maximum capacity of 7,000 players per week, the Weekly $2,500 Crypto Depositor’s Freeroll promises fierce competition and exhilarating gameplay. However, it’s essential to remember that tournament tickets are non-transferrable and cannot be exchanged for cash or used in any other tournament.

CryptoCurrency Deposits!

For those who are new to Ignition Poker, there’s even more reason to get excited. Upon making their first deposit, players are greeted with a generous welcome bonus. Ignition boosts all initial cryptocurrency deposits with a $3,000 bonus, while those opting for credit card deposits can still enjoy a substantial $2,000 bonus. This added incentive provides players with a significant boost to their bankroll, setting the stage for an exhilarating poker experience right from the start.

In summary, the Weekly $2,500 Crypto Depositor’s Freeroll at Ignition Poker offers a compelling opportunity for cryptocurrency enthusiasts to showcase their skills and compete for generous rewards.

With its seamless registration process, attractive deposit bonuses, and thrilling gameplay, this tournament stands as a testament to Ignition Poker’s dedication to providing an unparalleled online poker experience.

So why wait? Join Ignition Poker today, make your first deposit, and secure your free ticket to the Weekly $2,500 Crypto Depositor’s Freeroll. The tables await, and your next big win could be just a hand away.