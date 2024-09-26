Slots Capital 250% Bonus on Sci-Fi Horror Slot, Shell Shock

Slots Capital Casino Unveils Spine-Chilling 250% Deposit Bonus for Sci-Fi Horror Slot ‘Shell Shock’

As Halloween approaches, Slots Capital Casino is turning up the thrills with an exciting offer that’s bound to send shivers down your spine. From September 26 to October 2, 2024, players can grab a massive 250% deposit bonus—up to $2,000—when playing the latest horror-themed slot, Shell Shock. Whether you’re a seasoned slot lover or a curious newcomer, this bonus is designed to help you dive deep into the eerie world of mad science and gothic terror.

Enter the Mad Scientist’s Lab: Shell Shock

Developed by Rival, Shell Shock takes place in a gothic castle, where a twisted narrative of science gone wrong plays out across the reels. This isn’t your average horror slot—Shell Shock is set in a mysterious lab, brimming with Tesla coils, glowing neon elixirs, and strange creatures like the Frankenturtle. The reels are filled with creepy symbols, from a brain in a jar to the portrait of a young Dr. Frankenstein—the game’s highest-paying symbol.

The game’s atmosphere is both chilling and captivating, with vibrant graphics that perfectly capture the eerie theme. And the cast of characters? Expect to encounter Igor, the ever-loyal lab assistant, and a youthful Dr. Frankenstein embarking on his next monstrous experiment. It’s a setting that blends science fiction with gothic horror, ensuring every spin delivers thrills.

Game Features: Wilds, Scatters & Free Spins

As you spin the reels of Shell Shock, you’ll notice a couple of special features that can dramatically boost your winnings:

The Shell Shock Logo (Wild): Acts as a Wild, helping to complete winning combinations. Plus, it offers a 2X multiplier during regular play, doubling the excitement!

Acts as a Wild, helping to complete winning combinations. Plus, it offers a during regular play, doubling the excitement! The Frankenturtle (Scatter): Land three or more Frankenturtle symbols, and you’ll unlock 10 Free Spins . But the real horror begins when you discover the multipliers: 3 Scatters multiply your win by 1X, 4 Scatters by 3X, and 5 Scatters by a spine-tingling 100X .

Land three or more Frankenturtle symbols, and you’ll unlock . But the real horror begins when you discover the multipliers:

With every spin, you’ll feel the suspense build as Dr. Frankenstein’s experiments unfold in front of your eyes.

Claim Your 250% Deposit Bonus

This thrilling bonus offer is available to all players, making it the perfect opportunity to explore Shell Shock and potentially walk away with a monstrous payout. Here’s what you need to know:

Bonus Offer: 250% Deposit Bonus

250% Deposit Bonus Dates: September 26 to October 2, 2024

September 26 to October 2, 2024 Minimum Deposit: $25

$25 Wagering Requirements: 45X (deposit + bonus)

45X (deposit + bonus) Maximum Bonus: $2,000

$2,000 No Max Cashout

Bonus Code: PROSPER250

Whether you’re playing for the thrills or aiming for big wins, this generous bonus gives you a fantastic head start. Just head over to Slots Capital Casino, use the PROSPER250 bonus code when making your deposit, and let the spine-tingling adventure begin!

Why Play at Slots Capital Casino?

Slots Capital Casino has always been a top destination for players around the globe, and it’s not hard to see why. With a vast collection of games spanning a wide variety of genres and a reputation for offering generous bonuses, they continue to captivate players year after year. This Shell Shock bonus is just the latest in a string of thrilling offers that keep players coming back for more.

So, what are you waiting for? Take advantage of this limited-time offer, immerse yourself in the world of mad science and gothic horror, and who knows—Dr. Frankenstein’s next experiment could be your ticket to a $2,000 win!