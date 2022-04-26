150% Introductory Bonus + 50 Free Spins on Fortunate Buddha

April 27, 2022 (Press Release) — The new Fortunate Buddha slot game from Realtime Gaming is now available at Everygame Casino.

The 5-reel, 50 payline, medium volatility game pays up to 50,000X the bet and has five progressive jackpots. Until May 31st, the casino is offering an up to $5000 introductory bonus that includes 50 free spins on the new game. Players can deposit as little as $20 to qualify for this bonus.

Fortunate Buddha is set amongst tranquil cherry blossoms. A smiling Golden Buddha and a soft pink Lotus Blossom are the medium volatility game’s high paying symbols. A Sack of Gold Coins and a Fortune Orb are Scatters. Six free spins are triggered when three or more Sacks of Coins appear. Six or more Fortune Orbs starts the Fortune Link locking re-spin feature — three free spins with sticky Fortune Orbs. 15 Fortune Orbs wins the Super Grand Jackpot, the largest of the game’s five progressive jackpots.

FORTUNATE BUDDHA INTRODUCTORY BONUS

150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000 + 50 spins on Fortunate Buddha

Min. deposit just $20

Code: BUDDHA150

Available until May 31st

COMPETITION FOR TOP WEEKLY PRIZES CONTINUES UNTIL MAY 2ND

This is the final week of the $240,000 Spring Fortune bonus contest. Everygame players earn points as they play games and every week the top 300 players win $30,000 in prizes.

Everygame Casino has a huge selection of real money online casino games, and it adds new games every month. Last month it unveiled Copy Cat Fortune with RTG’s new “Reel Copy” feature. Two loveable pink kittens copy stacks of symbols and create additional winning paylines.

Next month they’ll introduce Penguin Palooza, an icy game where Baby Penguin scatters win free spins with up to 5X win multipliers.