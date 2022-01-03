100% Match Bonus up to $100 with Slotslv’s Daily Double Up

Boost your bankroll with The Daily Double Up at Slotslv ! Make a deposit and claim a 100% match bonus up to $100 once a day!

Every day that you play SlotsLV Casino boost your bankroll by 100% up to $100 when you claim The Daily Double Up. Deposit with Bitcoin and receive an even bigger boost, 150% up to $500 instead and up to 2x per day.

Here’s how to claim your bonuses:

Choose the Double Up or Double Up Bitcoin Edition from the selected promos menu. Next, make a deposit, and the bonus will be instantly credited to your balance.

The bonus plus deposit must be wagered a certain amount before the withdrawable funds are displayed. The specific playthrough requirement can be found by clicking on ‘My Rewards’ and the Daily Double Bonus.

All games SlotsLV Casino offers contribute towards the requirements, but some games may have a great contribution rate than others. The minimum deposit with Bitcoin is just $10.

If you haven’t played SlotsLV Casino yet, no worries if you join today, you will have the chance to claim the $5,000 welcome bonus offer for all new players.

Your first deposit will be matched up to $500 with bonus code HELLOSLOTS200. Your next five deposits will be matched 100% with bonus code HELLOSLOTS100.