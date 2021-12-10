Everygame Poker Free Spins on Christmas Slots and Blackjack Bonuses

December 13, 2021 (Press Release) — As Santa loads his sleigh for his epic Christmas Eve journey, this week Everygame Poker is getting in the festive spirit by giving free spins on two new Christmas slots.

Jingle Slots and Ho Ho Cash are both found under the Nucleus games tab in the Casino section. Also this week, Blackjack winners can win bonuses up to $500 at Everygame Poker.

December 6 – 13, players can get free spins when you deposit as little as $25 and you can win up to $250 during their free spins.

Ho Ho Cash features a Magical Snowman that awards up to nine free spins. He’s joined around the Christmas tree by a group of pixie-like Elves. A mouthwatering Gingerbread House is the Wild symbol.

Santa is an Expanding Wild and doubles wins in Jingle Slots. He has four reindeer with him. They’re all Wild and each one triggers a special feature: free spins, 3X multiplier, more Reindeer or random instant prizes.

Both games are beautifully illustrated in a nostalgic Christmas card style.

FREE SPINS ON NEW GAMES FROM NUCLEUS GAMING

Available December 13-20, 2021

40 Free Spins on Jingle Slots

Min. deposit $25

Coupon codes: YULETIDE40

70 Free Spins on Ho Ho Cash

Min. deposit $50

Coupon codes: CHIMNEY70

$2000 BLACKJACK JACKPOT

December 13-19, Blackjack players that hit Suited Blackjacks, or a Small Suite or Big Suite 21 can win bonus prizes up to $500 . They can win Blackjack Jackpot bonuses playing Blackjack 21, Double Draw and Perfect Pair, all found under the Tangente tab in the Casino section of the site.

Everygame Poker offers casino games from Betsoft, Nucleus Gaming, Tangente and Worldmatch and hosts busy poker tables on the Horizon Poker Network.