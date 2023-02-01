Everygame Super Bowl VLII Host $15K and $5K GTD Tournaments

February 2, 2023 (Press Release) – On Super Bowl Sunday, Everygame Poker players can play poker, make some money, and chat with fellow players as they watch the biggest football game of the year. There’s big money, free sports bets and tournament tickets to be won.

Everygame is celebrating Super Bowl VLII with $15K GTD Super Myriad and $5K GTD Super Bowl Party tournaments on Super Bowl Sunday. Players competing in the Super Bowl Party tournament that make correct Super Bowl predictions during the game will win free sports bets and poker tournament tickets.

The prize pools for Everygame’s Sunday Myriad tournaments are usually $10,000 guaranteed, making them the biggest tournaments on its weekly schedule. Formats vary each week and include Deepstack, Progessive Bounty and Big Bounty. For the Super Myriad on Super Bowl Sunday, it’ll be a Superstack Special and the guaranteed prize pool will be increased to $15,000.

$15,000 GTD SUPER BOWL SUNDAY SUPER MYRIAD

Superstack Special

February 12th, 2:15 pm Eastern

Buy-in: $115+$10

Players can win their way to this event in satellites, freerolls and special chip events.

$5000 GTD SUPER BOWL PARTY

Sunday, February 12th, 6:00 pm Eastern

Buy-in: $50+$5

During the Super Bowl Party tournament, players can win free sports bets and tournament tickets by entering their predictions in the poker room’s live chat feature. Those that predict the final Super Bowl score will win a $100 sports bet. Predicting the number of touchdowns wins a $20 bet. Correctly predicting the winning team, halftime score, coin toss or total number of penalties will win Stargate tournament tickets worth $5 to $125. These can be used to enter any tournament on the busy poker room’s schedule.

With one of the lowest minimum stakes on the internet, Everygame Sportsbook offers over 5000 daily wagers for fans of every sports type including American football, basketball, baseball, soccer, tennis, hockey, golf and motor sports, as well as all the top European soccer competitions. Live betting provides the ultimate in-play thrill.

To boost players’ bankrolls, there will be a special reload offer running from February 7th to 12th. Details will be posted on the Reload Bonus page.

Everygame Poker is the busiest poker room on the Horizon Poker Network. Its growing casino games section has slots and table games from four leading games providers. Players can use the same account to play in the casino, place sports bets and play poker.