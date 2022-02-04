Everygame Poker’s Year of the Tiger $2000 Lions & Tigers Slot Tournament

February 7, 2022 (Press Release) — Everygame Poker is ringing the Chinese New Year in with a roar. This week, a $2000 Slot Tournament features a gold tiger, a jungle tiger a mystic tiger and a pre-historic cave lion.

February 7-14, everyone that plays Gold Tiger Ascent, Jungle Stripes, Primal Hunt and Tiger’s Claw is automatically entered. At the end of the week-long competition, 16 players with the most tournament points will win prize money — first prize is $400.

Gold Tiger’s Ascent has a magical Gold Tiger that takes players to the high mountains of China, and Magic Red Envelopes that reveal instant cash wins, high value symbols, Wilds and even Scatters.

A grinning Tiger is a Sticky Expanding Wild that locks in place and triggers a re-spin in Jungle Stripes. At night amongst glowing lotus flowers and fluorescent mushrooms Moonglow scatter symbols trigger ten free spins.

Players travel back to the Stone Age in Primal Hunt, a fast-paced new game with multiplying Wilds and a free spins bonus. A prehistoric Cave Lion can trigger up to 20 free spins with up to 27X win multiplier.

Tiger’s Claw has a tall middle reel that gives 720 chances to win on every spin. When a white Tiger’s Claw grasping a glowing orb appears on all five reels, eight free spins are awarded. Free spins can be re-triggered for a total of up to 96 free games.

The four tournament games are found under the Betsoft tab in the casino games section.

BLACKJACK QUEST

This week blackjack players can win an instant cash prize. February 7-13, blackjack players that collect two Natural Blackjacks, one Colored Blackjack and one Clubs Blackjack will win $50 on top of their winnings (Wagering requirement 25X.)

Everygame Poker has busy tables on the Horizon Poker Network and a casino games section with a huge selection of slots and table games from four leading games providers.