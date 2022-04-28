Everygame Poker Get 10 Free Spins on Alkemor’s Elements Slot

April 29, 2022 (Press Release) — Betsoft’s mystical new Alkemor’s Elements slot game has just made its debut in the casino games section at Everygame Poker. Until Tuesday, all active players can take 10 free spins on the new game.

Alkemor’s Elements is played in rounds of ten with a wise wizard guiding players through each round. During regular spins, they collect Elemental Wild symbols: Fire, Water, Air and Earth. After ten paid spins, free spins with Elemental Spells begin. The number of free spins is determined by how many Elemental Wilds have been collected and the Elemental Spell depends on which Elements have been collected.

If more Fire symbols have been collected, the Fire Spell fills up to four reels with wild Fire symbols. If mostly Water or Air symbols have been collected, then there will be up to six Water or Air wilds during the free spins. Many of them will spread to adjacent positions. If more Earth symbols have been collected, there will be up to ten Earth wilds during free spins.

The Scatter symbol is a Key which can unlock up to 12 free spins powered by any one of the Elemental Spells.

The magical Alkemor’s Elements is available in the instant play and downloaded casinos for desktop and laptop players. It is also in the mobile casino for smartphones and tablets.

10 FREE SPINS ON NEW ALKEMOR’S ELEMENTS

April 29 – May 3, 2022

All players that have made at least one deposit can take ten free spins on the new Alkemor’s Elements. These will be automatically credited when logging on to the game.

In its casino games section, Everygame Poker has a huge selection of slots and table games from Betsoft, Nucleus, Tangente and Worldmatch. Its busy poker tables on the Horizon Poker Network welcome all kinds of poker players from all over the world.