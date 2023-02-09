Everygame Giving 15 Extra Free Spins with Bitcoin Deposits

February 13, 2023 (Press Release) – This week, Everygame Poker players can get free spins on Betsoft’s Total Overdrive, a techno-style game with increasing win multipliers, and Trinity Reels, a glittering game with three features to boost wins. Players that deposit with Bitcoin will get 15 extra free spins.

Glowing in pink and blue neon light, Total Overdrive is a world of neon electronica. Its Overdrive Multiplier increases the win multiplier with every winning spin. The Overdrive Multiplier symbol is sticky and stays in place even if a spin doesn’t win. This feature can re-trigger, pushing the multiplier level and win potential into absolute overdrive.

Trinity Reels is an innovative 6-reel, 3-row video slot with a colorful gemstone motif and up to 177,147 ways to win on every spin. Up to three symbols can appear in a single position on the first five reels, increasing chances of a winning combination. The sixth reel has two boost features.

The Wild Boost gives Triple Wild symbols and the Split Boost splits two or three positions into double or triple symbols. The Multi Boost awards an up to 10X multiplier. More than one Boost can land on the reels at the same time. Scatters award ten free spins where Boosts appear much more frequently.

Bitcoin is quick, easy and safe to use, and transaction fees for cryptocurrency are low, so Bitcoins are increasingly popular with online casino players. Getting 15 extra free spins with Bitcoin deposits is another reason they are popular with Everygame Poker players.

FREE SPINS WITH DEPOSITS — EXTRA SPINS WITH BITCOIN DEPOSITS

February 13-20, 2023

30 Free Spins on Total Overdrive It (45 with Bitcoin deposit)

Min. deposit $25

Coupon code: DRIVEBIT

60 Free Spins on Trinity Reels (75 with Bitcoin deposit)

Min. deposit $50

Coupon code: REELCOIN

Wagering requirement: 30X. Max. cash-out $250.

$2000 BLACKJACK JACKPOT PRIZES AVAILABLE UNTIL SUNDAY

February 13-19, blackjack players can win extra prize money when they’re dealt Suited Blackjacks, or a Small Suite or Big Suite 21s. They can win up to $500 Blackjack Jackpot bonuses playing Blackjack 21 found under the Tangente tab in the Casino section of the site.

Everygame Poker is the busiest poker site on the world-wide Horizon Poker Network. In its growing casino games section, it also offers slots and table games from Betsoft, Nucleus, Tangente and Worldmatch.