Arrow’s Edge brings a unique twist to the slot genre with 1st and Goal, a game that merges the strategic elements of American football with the dynamic world of slot machines. With its 1,024 All Pays mechanic, this slot offers a broad array of winning opportunities on every spin, promising both fans of the sport and slot enthusiasts an engaging experience.

Wild Symbol

In 1st and Goal, the Wild symbol is represented by the Cheerleader. Unlike the typical Wilds, which often have a more abstract design, the Cheerleader brings a touch of personality to the reels. This symbol can substitute for any other symbol except the bonus symbols, helping to complete winning combinations and boost your chances of hitting a payline.

Hold and Win Feature

The Hold and Win feature is where 1st and Goal ramps up the excitement. Triggered by landing 3 Wide Receiver bonus symbols anywhere on the reels, this feature involves collecting gold coins with varying dollar amounts. Each Hold and Win round starts with 3 spins, which reset with each coin collected, keeping the momentum high. If you manage to collect 3 Trophies, you’ll earn an additional 3 spins, further enhancing your potential for significant payouts.

Bonus Round

The Bonus Round in 1st and Goal offers a distinct gameplay experience. Players choose from 9 football players to attempt a touchdown drive. Your success in this round depends on executing the right plays, with successful touchdowns leading to rewarding payouts. It’s a strategic element that adds an extra layer of excitement and involvement, allowing you to actively participate in your path to potential winnings.

Bonus Buy

For those who prefer to bypass the standard gameplay and dive straight into the action, the Bonus Buy option is available. This feature allows players to directly access the Bonus Round or the Hold and Win feature by paying a proportional amount based on the selected bet size. This flexibility caters to different playstyles and offers a direct route to the game’s more exhilarating features.

Power Bet

The Power Bet feature increases the stakes by raising the bet amount during regular gameplay. This feature not only enhances the overall experience but also increases the number of bonus symbols on the reels, thereby boosting the likelihood of triggering the Hold and Win feature. It’s an option for those who want to intensify their play and improve their odds of hitting significant bonuses.

Jackpots

Adding another layer of anticipation, 1st and Goal includes two jackpots: the Mini and the Mega. While the specifics of triggering these jackpots are not detailed, their presence certainly adds an extra thrill to the game. The potential for substantial winnings keeps players engaged and eager for each spin.

Game Details

Reel Type : Standard

: Standard Number of Reels : 5×4

: 5×4 Number of Lines : 20

: 20 Base Game RTP : 94.83%

: 94.83% Game RTP Including Jackpots : 94.46%

: 94.46% Volatility : Medium

: Medium Game Features : Bonus Buy, Hold and Win, Free Spins, Bonus Round

: Bonus Buy, Hold and Win, Free Spins, Bonus Round Jackpots : Mini, Mega

: Mini, Mega Maximum Exposure : $434,400

: $434,400 Min Bet : $0.20

: $0.20 Max Bet: $300.00

Final Thoughts

1st and Goal successfully blends the thrills of American football with the excitement of slot gameplay. With its diverse features, engaging mechanics, and multiple ways to win, it offers a comprehensive gaming experience that appeals to a broad audience. Whether you’re a fan of the sport or a slot enthusiast, this game provides ample opportunities for both strategic play and rewarding outcomes.