BGaming’s Forgotten slot immerses players in a ghostly, nostalgia-fueled adventure where childhood fears come to life. Here, toys from yesteryear—dolls, teddy bears, and plush bunnies—serve as guardians against supernatural forces. This atmospheric slot, packed with engaging features like Expanding Symbols, Free Spins, and a Bonus Buy option, brings a unique, eerie twist to the slot landscape.

Scatter Symbol: The Double-Role Protector

In Forgotten, the Scatter symbol does more than trigger bonuses—it doubles as a Wild. Acting as a substitute for other symbols, it boosts the potential for winning combinations across the reels. The Scatter’s dual role keeps gameplay dynamic, especially for those spins where you’re hoping for that extra nudge toward a big win.

Free Spins: Unlimited Possibilities

Landing three or more Scatters unlocks a round of 10 Free Spins, adding a layer of suspense to every spin. During this feature, Free Spins can be retriggered without limit, which means even one lucky spin can extend your bonus round indefinitely. More spins bring more opportunities, adding a sense of unpredictability that makes every Free Spin round feel like a unique adventure.

Expanding Symbols: Childhood Guardians in Action

Before each Free Spin round, one regular symbol (excluding the Scatter) is randomly chosen to become a special Expanding Symbol. When the right number of these symbols appear on the reels—either two for high and medium symbols like the Teddy Bear and Bunny Plushie or three for low-paying ones like the Toy Car and Cube—they expand to cover the entire reel, granting additional winning potential. These Expanding Symbols don’t need to appear adjacent to create wins, amplifying the excitement as they stretch across the reels in unexpected ways.

What’s more, with each retrigger of Free Spins, up to nine Expanding Symbols can be added to the bonus round, and they remain active until the very end. This feature truly builds on the game’s suspenseful, haunted atmosphere, as symbols from the player’s childhood morph into larger-than-life protectors against ghostly threats.

Buy Bonus: Choose Your Advantage

Forgotten also offers a Buy Bonus option, allowing players to jump straight into the action by purchasing 10 Free Spins with a customizable number of Expanding Symbols. Options include choosing between 1, 2, 4, or even 8 Expanding Symbols, making this feature ideal for players who want to personalize their strategy. The Buy Bonus cost varies based on the bet level, and once purchased, the Free Spins begin immediately. However, note that this feature is unavailable if the Chance ×2 feature is active.

Chance x2: Increased Odds for a Price

For an extra boost, Forgotten offers a Chance x2 feature. By slightly increasing your bet, this option ups the likelihood of triggering bonus features, giving you more opportunities for Free Spins and expanding symbols. It’s a valuable option for players looking to maximize their odds, but keep in mind that activating this disables the Buy Bonus option.

Final Thoughts

Forgotten combines eerie nostalgia with thoughtful gameplay mechanics, offering players an engaging slot experience with the thrill of ghostly adventure. Its range of features, from the Scatter’s double role to customizable Expanding Symbols and bonus buy options, makes it versatile and replayable. With an RTP of 96.89%, it provides decent returns, balanced by creative features that will likely appeal to those who appreciate horror or fantasy-themed slots. If you’re ready to face your childhood fears—and maybe even embrace them as allies—Forgotten offers a rewarding trip down memory lane.