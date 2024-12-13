Grand Patron Slot Review

Introducing Grand Patron Change&Chance

BGaming’s Grand Patron is a visually intriguing 5-reel video slot featuring an additional horizontal reel on both the top and bottom of the main grid. These unique elements house symbols that interact dynamically with the core gameplay. Played across 20 paylines, this slot incorporates Wilds, Scatters, a Bonus Game, and a plethora of inventive features to keep players engaged. Let’s delve into what makes this slot stand out.

Core Gameplay Mechanics

Grand Patron operates on a 5-reel structure with 20 fixed paylines. Wins are awarded when matching symbols align consecutively from the leftmost reel to the right. Only the highest win per payline is counted, but simultaneous wins across different paylines are summed up, leading to potentially lucrative payouts. The paytable adapts dynamically to reflect the selected bet, ensuring transparency for players.

Wild Symbols: The All-Purpose Substitutes

The Wild symbol in Grand Patron serves a dual purpose. Not only can five Wilds form a winning payline on their own, but they also substitute for all standard symbols to create winning combinations. Wilds appear on all reels and can transform matching symbols on the top or bottom reels into additional Wilds on the main grid. This mechanic significantly enhances the odds of landing high-value combinations.

Scatter Symbols and the Bonus Game

Scatter symbols are exclusive to the additional horizontal reels. If Scatters land on both the top and bottom reels simultaneously, they trigger the Bonus Game, awarding 12 Free Spins. The Bonus Game unlocks both horizontal reels for every spin, amplifying the potential for matching combinations. Players can also earn 3 extra Free Spins if the Prison feature activates during the Bonus Game, adding another layer of excitement.

Innovative Features

Spawner Mechanic

When matching symbols appear on the top and bottom reels, the Spawner feature activates. This places three matching symbols in random positions on the main grid. If the matched symbols are Wilds, three Wilds are added instead, boosting winning possibilities significantly.

Bombastic Explosions

The Bomb symbol triggers a cascading feature. When a matched Bomb symbol lands, it explodes all corresponding symbols on the main grid, causing the remaining symbols to fall and new ones to drop into place. Two Bomb symbols on the additional reels clear all symbols on the reels and grant a respin, offering fresh winning opportunities.

Prison Mechanic

The Prison feature is triggered by a special Prison symbol on the horizontal reels. If a paytable symbol pairs with a Prison symbol, the matched symbols become locked on the reels, initiating a respin. Locked symbols remain in place, potentially leading to significant wins. When two Prison symbols align, all symbols on the main grid are locked, and a single paytable symbol fills the screen for a guaranteed payout.

Multiplier Symbols

Multiplier symbols on the horizontal reels can amplify winnings dramatically. If a multiplier pairs with a paytable symbol, all wins involving that symbol are multiplied. When multipliers align on both the top and bottom reels, their values multiply together, creating enormous win potential.

Buy Bonus and Chance 2x Features

For players eager to jump straight into the action, Grand Patron offers three Buy Bonus options:

Guarantees Scatter symbols on the top and bottom reels, triggering the Bonus Game. Ensures a Prison + Symbol combination appears on the first spin of the Bonus Game. Guarantees a Prison + Prison combination on the first spin, though Bomb mechanics are excluded.

The Chance 2x feature provides another alternative by increasing the bet to enhance the odds of triggering bonus features. However, this feature cannot be activated simultaneously with the Buy Bonus option.

Final Thoughts

Grand Patron Change&Chance by BGaming is an innovative slot with a rich array of features designed to keep gameplay fresh and engaging. The combination of horizontal reels, dynamic mechanics like Spawner and Bombastic, and customizable bonus options make it a standout title in the BGaming portfolio. Whether you’re a fan of cascading wins, strategic gameplay, or high volatility, this slot offers something for everyone.