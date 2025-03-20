Treasure of Anubis Slot Review

Unraveling the Mysteries of Treasure of Anubis

Step into the scorching sands of the Egyptian desert, where an ancient temple rises from the horizon, promising untold riches to those who dare to explore its secrets. In Treasure of Anubis by BGaming, players are drawn into a world of enigmatic hieroglyphs, sacred relics, and the ever-watchful eyes of the gods. Will you chase the promise of unlimited Free Spins, watching as the Scatter Counter tallies your progress, or will you place your fate in the hands of the ancients and spin with abandon?

Anubis Wild-Scatter Symbol

The Anubis Head symbol is both a Wild and a Scatter, serving a dual role in unlocking the game’s greatest rewards. As a Wild, it substitutes for any other symbol to complete winning combinations, while as a Scatter, it holds the key to triggering the Bonus Game, where Free Spins take center stage.

Up to 33 Free Spins—And Beyond

Anubis rewards the faithful with an impressive Free Spins feature. Landing 3, 4, or 5 Scatters on reels 2, 3, and 4 will activate 11, 22, or 33 Free Spins, respectively. But the gods’ generosity does not end there—these Free Spins can be retriggered infinitely, allowing players to extend their journey into the temple’s hidden chambers.

The Scatter Counter Mechanic

To the left of the reels, the Scatter Counter tracks every appearance of an Anubis symbol. This feature provides a visual representation of your progress, accumulating Scatters throughout gameplay. Whether in the base game or the Free Spins round, the counter remains active, reinforcing the sense of momentum as you inch closer to greater rewards.

Winning Potential and Gameplay

While the desert may be unforgiving, Treasure of Anubis offers an oasis of winning potential, with a max multiplier of 1,939x your stake. Its medium-high volatility ensures a balance between frequent payouts and high-reward opportunities, keeping gameplay both engaging and rewarding.

Optimized for All Devices

Designed for seamless play on desktop, tablet, and mobile, Treasure of Anubis delivers smooth animations and detailed visuals across all platforms. Whether you’re deciphering ancient symbols on a large screen or spinning the reels from your phone, the experience remains immersive and fluid.

Slot Specifications

Volatility: Medium-High

Medium-High RTP: 97.13%

97.13% Max Multiplier: x1939

x1939 Paylines: 9

9 Max Win: €244,314

€244,314 Release Date: March 25, 2025

Final Thoughts

Treasure of Anubis blends classic Egyptian themes with rewarding mechanics, offering an engaging slot experience that keeps players coming back for more. The combination of a persistent Scatter Counter, unlimited Free Spins potential, and high RTP ensures that every spin carries the promise of unlocking the temple’s greatest treasures. Whether you’re a seasoned explorer or a newcomer to ancient riches, this slot offers an expedition worth taking.