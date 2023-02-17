As you could imagine we get asked this question quite a bit. What is the best real money online casino?
Although there are many honest and trustworthy places to wager, we truly can’t say which individual online casino or betting website is better over another. However, we can suggest some very honest, trustworthy and safe online casinos for players (see below for our picks of the best). But a great method for finding a top real money casino is to factor in these considerations when looking for a reputable and trustworthy real money online casino:
Licensing:
The online casino should have a valid license from a reputable gambling authority, such as the Malta Gaming Authority or the UK Gambling Commission. If the casino fails to mention on their site where they are licensed at, it would be wise to move along.
Security:
The casino should use advanced encryption technology to protect players’ personal and financial information. Nothing worse to find out that your info has been stolen from a fly-by-night operation. The good thing is most credit card companies will reimburse you if your credit card info is stolen or hacked. This does not apply to crypto currencies like Bitcoin.
Game selection:
The casino should offer a wide range of games from reputable software providers, including slots, table games, and live dealer games. There are so many gaming providers these days it’s hard to decipher the good from the bad. Do your homework!
Payment options:
The casino should offer a variety of secure and convenient deposit and withdrawal methods, including credit cards, cryptocurrencies, e-wallets, and bank transfers.
Customer support:
The casino should provide 24/7 customer support through multiple channels, including live chat, email, and phone. Always check in advance by simply chatting with customer support to see how long they take to answer your question. And of course if they are even knowledgeable about the casino.
Bonuses and promotions:
The casino should offer generous bonuses and promotions for both new and existing players. But be careful about accepting bonuses. Always read the terms and conditions before signing up and playing with welcome bonuses. Some casinos are well known for adding terms that are nearly impossible to meet. Other factors to watch out for are the max betting or wager requirements. If you go over the max bet you could quite possible lose all your winnings.
User experience:
The website should be easy to navigate, with a clean and user-friendly interface. It should be optimized for different devices, including desktops, laptops, and all mobile devices. The casinos terms should also be clearly listed.
Fairness:
The casino should use a certified random number generator (RNG) to ensure that the games are fair and unbiased. Look for casinos that have been audited by third-party testing agencies, such as eCOGRA or iTech Labs.
Reputation:
Do a Google search for online casino reviews and ratings from other players, as well as industry watchdogs and forums. A good online casino should have a solid reputation and a history of treating players fairly.
Responsible gambling:
The casino should offer tools and resources for players to manage their gambling habits, including self-exclusion, deposit limits, and reality checks. They should also provide information about responsible gambling and support organizations.
Language and currency options:
The casino should offer a variety of language options for players from different regions, as well as a range of currency options to accommodate different payment methods and avoid currency conversion fees.
Conclusion:
Overall, finding a trustworthy and enjoyable online casino requires some research and due diligence. Be sure to read the terms and conditions carefully and understand the wagering requirements for any bonuses or promotions. It is always important to conduct your own research and read reviews from other players before making a decision. Always play responsibly and never gamble more than you can afford to lose.
Below is a list of the online casinos that we feel are best for real money gameplay. We have taken into consideration everything we have mentioned above and have done the due diligence and homework for you.
And remember, if you ever have a problem with any of our approved real money online casino listings, just contact us and we will help get things resolved. Guaranteed!
