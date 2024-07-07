Slotastic Releases New Buffalo Mania Deluxe Slot Game

Get ready to saddle up and ride into the heart of the Wild West with Slotastic’s thrilling new game, Buffalo Mania Deluxe Slot!

This exciting slot offers 4,096 ways to win and a host of electrifying features that promise mammoth payouts. If you’re a fan of untamed excitement and the allure of the frontier, this game is your perfect escape.

Ride to Riches in the Buffalo Mania Deluxe Slot

Buffalo Mania Deluxe transports you to a rugged landscape where the iconic buffalo roams free. The game’s reels are adorned with symbols that capture the spirit of the Wild West, including majestic buffalo, soaring eagles, prowling wolves, and other wildlife that define the frontier. High-value card symbols also make an appearance, each styled to blend seamlessly with the western theme. The Wild symbol, depicted by the fierce buffalo, plays a crucial role in boosting your winnings, substituting for all symbols except the Scatter.

Playing Buffalo Mania Deluxe is as exhilarating as a gallop across the plains. The game features a 6-reel setup, starting with 4,096 ways to win, but the action truly heats up with its dynamic features that can expand the gameboard dramatically. Set your stake, hit spin, and watch as the reels come to life with the sights and sounds of the wild.

Buffalo Mania Deluxe Slot Features

Buffalo Mania Deluxe stands out with its powerful features designed to maximize your winning potential:

Major Replacement Feature: This feature can be a game-changer, randomly selecting one symbol to replace all others on the reels. This can lead to massive combinations, especially when the gameboard expands to 6×5 with 15,625 ways or 6×6 with a staggering 46,656 ways. The sight of the gameboard growing and filling with matching symbols is a thrill like no other.

Bursting Wild Feature: Feel the rush as the buffalo stampede across your screen, turning into Wild symbols that substitute for all other symbols except Scatters. This feature can trigger randomly, and when it does, it significantly boosts your chances of hitting a big win.

Bonus Wheel: The Bonus Wheel is your ticket to even greater rewards. Spin the wheel to win a variety of prizes, such as Free Games with an expanded gameboard or Bursting Wilds. You can also land a 10x Multiplier or hit the Jackpot, making every spin of the wheel an opportunity for a substantial payout.

