Introducing Kung Food Panda™ Slot by Dragon Gaming

Exciting New Game: ‘Kung Food Panda’ is Now Live at Miami Club Casino!

Miami Club Casino is thrilled to announce the launch of an exciting new game: Kung Food Panda™ by Dragon Gaming. This game combines the thrill of slot machines with the delicious flavors of a premium Chinese restaurant. Get ready for a mouth-watering adventure where Kung Pao chicken, rice, noodles, and jackpots await!

Special Offer: 25 Free Spins

To celebrate the launch of Kung Food Panda™, Miami Club Casino is offering 25 Free Spins on this new game. Here’s everything you need to know about the offer:

Code : MIFOOD25

: MIFOOD25 No deposit required

Wagering Requirement (WGR) : 40x

: 40x Max Cashout : $150

: $150 Availability : July 11 – August 11

: July 11 – August 11 Eligible Players: All Players

Game Overview: Lucky Panda’s Kitchen Adventure

Welcome to Lucky Panda’s Kitchen Adventure in Kung Food Panda™, where you can savor the delights of Asian cuisine and have a chance to win massive jackpots. This special eatery isn’t just about food – it’s about fortune and big wins! The game is designed for the luckiest players who can collect plenty of fortune cookies to score top prizes.

Fortune Cookie Pandamonium: Special Bonus Features

The fortune cookie is the game’s special symbol. When six of these symbols land anywhere on the 5×3 reel set, they trigger the special bonus feature. Here’s what happens during the bonus game:

Re-spins : You start with three re-spins. Each new special symbol that appears locks in place and resets the re-spin counter to three.

: You start with three re-spins. Each new special symbol that appears locks in place and resets the re-spin counter to three. Multipliers : Each special symbol comes with a multiplier ranging from 1x to 20x or awards a Mini, Minor, or Major jackpot.

: Each special symbol comes with a ranging from 1x to 20x or awards a Mini, Minor, or Major jackpot. Grand Jackpot : If you manage to fill all 15 symbol positions with fortune cookies, you win the Grand Jackpot.

: If you manage to fill all 15 symbol positions with fortune cookies, you win the Grand Jackpot. Free Spins: Landing three or more scatters triggers six free spins, with the three middle reels forming one huge jumbo symbol. If a scatter symbol appears as the jumbo symbol, you get three additional free spins.

During the free spins round, the three middle reels will link up to form one huge jumbo symbol. If a scatter symbol appears as the jumbo symbol, it will award three additional free spins. Scatters, wilds, and special symbols will be removed from reels 1 and 5 during the round, but if the special symbol appears as the jumbo symbol, fortune cookies may appear on the first and last reels as usual.

Kung Food Panda™ Game Details

Kung Food Panda™ is a 5×3 video slot featuring:

20 fixed paylines that pay left to right only.

that pay left to right only. Medium volatility , making it an exciting yet balanced game.

, making it an exciting yet balanced game. RTP (Return to Player) of 97.00%, offering generous winning potential.

of 97.00%, offering generous winning potential. Cross-platform compatibility , allowing you to enjoy the game on both desktop and mobile devices.

, allowing you to enjoy the game on both desktop and mobile devices. Wide range of currencies, accommodating players from different regions.

Join the Fun at Miami Club Casino!

Don’t miss out on the culinary and gaming adventure of a lifetime. Head over to Miami Club Casino and dive into the world of Kung Food Panda™. Use code MIFOOD25 for 25 Free Spins and start your journey towards delicious wins today!