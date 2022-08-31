Play Weekly for a VIP Bingo Room Experience at Vegas Crest

Join Vegas Crest’s VIP Bingo Room every Tuesday and Saturday from 8:00PM to 12:00AM EDT for a VIP Red Carpet Experience like no other!

Head over to the VIP Bingo room twice a week for a chance to win some fantastic cash prizes without spending a penny out of pocket. If you’ve ever wondered what it feels like to receive VIP Red Carpet treatment now is the chance to experience it at no cost to you.

Every Tuesday and Saturday from 8:00pm to midnight join the games by purchasing your bingo card with your bingo or casino points.

Three part games will play out with each pattern guaranteeing cash payouts. Not only are there guaranteed games offered, but there are special chat games to earn free bingo cash and a chance to position yourself in the weekly VIP Bingo Tourney for a chance to walk away with more cash.

To qualify for the free fun, you must earn VIP status first. You can gain access to the Elite Club by depositing a minimum of $1,000 during the previous month or have a total of $6,000 in the previous 6 months.

Once you become a VIP player you will notice a special VIP symbol next to your player name and will gain instant access to all the extra’s.