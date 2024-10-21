Discover the Haunting Mystery of BGaming’s Slot: Forgotten

Step into the eerie world of Forgotten, BGaming’s latest slot release, where an abandoned childhood home holds secrets that will send chills down your spine.

Released just in time for Halloween, on October 29, 2024, Forgotten takes you on a ghostly adventure filled with mysterious toys, haunted attics, and a Bonus game that will make your heart race.

A Haunting Return to Childhood Memories

The story begins with your return to an old family home, now eerily empty. As you wander through the dusty rooms, forgotten toys peek out from the shadows, their faded features reminding you of a long-lost time. Scattered clues, including a mysterious notebook, lead you toward the attic — the heart of this ghost story.

As you play, you’ll find that not all toys are created equal. The more colorful and animated ones hold greater value, while the faded toys offer smaller rewards. But it’s the attic, unlocked by finding at least three Scatter-Wild notebooks, where the true mystery lies.

Unraveling the Bonus Game: Will the Toys Help or Haunt?

The attic holds a Bonus game of 10 Free Spins, where the true nature of these toys is revealed. Once triggered, you’ll face a round filled with expanding toy symbols, each potentially offering significant rewards. But beware! As the toys land on the reels, you’ll discover whether they’re your allies, helping you uncover hidden treasures, or something more sinister. Ghostly monsters and jump-scare pop-ups await, making every spin a pulse-pounding moment.

In this Bonus round, randomly selected toy symbols will expand when enough land on the reels, increasing your chances of landing big wins. The mystery notebook that led you here? It holds the answer to who can be trusted — and whether you’ll make it through this ghostly ordeal.

Special Features to Double the Thrill

Forgotten comes packed with special features designed to keep you on edge and increase your chances of uncovering the attic’s secrets:

Chance x2: Double your odds of triggering the haunted attic’s Bonus game and facing the toys head-on.

Double your odds of triggering the haunted attic’s Bonus game and facing the toys head-on. Buy Bonus: Can’t wait to see what the attic holds? Purchase immediate entry into the Bonus game, selecting from 1, 2, 4, or even 8 chosen toys to see how your fortune plays out.

Can’t wait to see what the attic holds? Purchase immediate entry into the Bonus game, selecting from 1, 2, 4, or even 8 chosen toys to see how your fortune plays out. Free Spins with Expanding Symbols: As the reels spin, watch the toys expand, filling the screen with eerie symbols and paving the way to big wins.

As the reels spin, watch the toys expand, filling the screen with eerie symbols and paving the way to big wins. Scatter-Wild Symbols: These notebooks act as both wilds and scatters, unlocking the attic’s secrets and offering more chances to win.

Key Game Details:

Game Type: Slots

Slots Lines: 10

10 Volatility: Very High

Very High FS Rate: 172.68

172.68 RTP: 96.89%

96.89% Hit Rate: 3.42

3.42 Max Multiplier: x7,500

x7,500 Max Win: €255,000

With a thrilling RTP of 96.89% and the chance to win up to €255,000, Forgotten combines spooky gameplay with high-reward potential. The very high volatility means big wins are waiting for those brave enough to venture into the attic — and the x7,500 maximum multiplier could be your ticket to huge payouts.

Release Your Inner Adventurer

Forgotten isn’t just another spooky slot — it’s an immersive ghost story where every spin takes you deeper into a forgotten past. The chance to double your odds, purchase bonuses, and play with expanding symbols makes this slot both suspenseful and rewarding. Will the toys help you, or will they reveal something more sinister lurking in the attic?

Mark your calendar for October 29, 2024, and prepare to face the toys of your past. Forgotten is waiting for you to unlock its ghostly secrets. Are you ready to play?