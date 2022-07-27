Win $10,000 in Cyberspins $20,000 Epic Bingo Party

Dream big, win big this weekend when you join CyberSpins $20,000 Epic Bingo Party

Dream big and win big this weekend when you join CyberSpins $20,000 Epic Bingo Party. It’s that time of the month again for you to get in on all the excitement playing one of the biggest bingo parties online. There’s a guaranteed $20,000 up for grabs Saturday July 30th.

Epic Bingo Party Lineup

Where- Tourney Room

When- the excitement starts at 6:00pm

10 Warm-up games will take place at the top of the hour and mid-hour with $1,000 guaranteed games. Cards are only $2.00 each.

11:00pm- Main Event

$10,000 guaranteed coverall for just $5.00 each.

All cards for the evening are eligible for CyberSpins’ special buy 3 get 2 free with a cap set at 120 cards per player.

Mark your calendars and set your alarm this is an event you don’t want to miss! All players can join in on the fun including new players. Join Cyberspins today to pre-buy your cards for the epic party event. CyberSpins offers new players a 5 part welcome bonus worth

$1,250 in free cash plus 200 free spins.

10 no deposit free spins on signup

1st deposit- 100 free spins plus 100% bonus boost up to $500

2nd deposit- 90 free spins plus 150% bonus boost up to $75