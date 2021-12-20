Win $10,000 in Vegas Crest’s Big Bingo Event Xmas Edition

The $16,000 Big Bingo Event Xmas Edition is happing Christmas Day over at Vegas Crest

Vegas Crest is hosting its Big Event Xmas Edition on Saturday December 25th. Make sure to pay a visit to Vegas Crest and get in on the big event action Christmas evening. Instead of the traditional $13,000 guaranteed throughout the evening Vegas Crest decided to give a little extra Christmas cheer by adding $3,000 to the total payouts.

7pm- $2,000 Top of the Hour Game

8pm- $2,000 Top of the Hour Game

9pm- $2,000 Top of the Hour Game

10pm- $10,000 Big Event Game

The three top of the hour games will cost just $2.00 each with a max of 120 per player. Since its Christmas Vegas Crest is offering all of the warm up games at buy 3 get 2 free. Bingo cards for the big event will also be buy 3 get 2 free with each card costing $5.00 and the same 120 max limit.

Tis the season to win $16,000 in guaranteed cash! Play Vegas Crest Casino today to get signed up and ready for the big Xmas Event. Get started with 10 no deposit spins just for signing up and then $2,500 in casino bonuses plus 100 free spins with the first deposit.