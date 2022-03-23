Win a Part of $20K in Vegas Crest’ Epic Bingo Party

Enjoy $20,000 in guaranteed bingo prizes on March 26 over at Vegas Crest

It’s been a whirlwind month! It seems like we just started March, and now we’re nearly finished. Now that the month is almost over, it’s time for Vegas Crest’s Epic Bingo Party! On Saturday, March 26, there’s a $20,000 prize pool up for grabs. Play for guaranteed cash prizes of $20,000, plus $10,000 in the main event.

Play from 6pm-10pm for a chance to win one of 10 $1,000 guaranteed warm ups. Each card costs $2.00, but Vegas Crest will give you two for free if you buy three.

Main event starts at 10pm, where you can win $10,000 in a coverall. For this special game, cards will cost $5.00 each, but the same buy three get two promo applies.

Mark your calendars for this Saturday because you won’t want to miss it. You can still join the Epic Bingo Party if you’re newly registered at Vegas Crest, just make sure you sign up, register, and make your first deposit. New players get $2,500 in bonuses plus 100 free spins at Vegas Crest.