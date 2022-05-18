Win a Share Win You Play in Cyberspins Epic Bingo Party

You are Cordially Invited to CyberSpins $20,000 Epic Bingo Party, Where You are Guarantee $20,000 in Cash Prizes!

CyberSpins $20,000 Epic bingo Party is coming up! Don’t miss out on guaranteed wins throughout the evening on Saturday May 28th. With warm up games guaranteeing $1,000 payouts and one big game worth $10,000 there’s plenty of big wins to go around.

When- Saturday May 28th

What- 10 warm up $1,000 guaranteed games and one main game worth $10,000

How- Purchase your cards for the big event either now or on the 28th.

Card prices vary with the guaranteed warm up games costing $2.00 each, and the main event $5.00 each. CyberSpins is offering a special promo for the games with buy 3 get 2 free all night long. All games are capped at 120 per player to make it more fair for everyone to have the same chances.

Join the growing family of big bingo winners May 28th! Sign up today to get familiar with the games and website if you haven’t already. CyberSpins welcomes players from all over the globe including USA players. To help get new players started there is a a 10 free spin, no deposit bonus offered, and then $1,250 in welcome bonuses.