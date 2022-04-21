55 Free Spins Plus 250% Match Offer at Slots Empire

Enjoy a 250% match plus 55 free spins on Slots Empire’s new slot Run Rabbit, Run

One thing that we can count on Slots Empire is their regularly launched new games. Each and every single month a new slot is launched and this month the new game is Run Rabbit, Run. Enjoy yourself an extra 250% plus receive 55 free spins on the new game.

Run Rabbit, Run is a fun video slot that boasts the classic arcade game Frogger with some good old classic slot action across its 25 paylines. There are tons of bonus features to be had with wilds, scatters, up to 100 free games and multipliers.

The minimum deposit to receive the match and free spins is just $10 when you deposit with Neosurf, $20 with BTC, LTC, Ethereum, USDT and Flexepin and $30 with Credit Cards.

Bonus code BUNNYHOP can be claimed up to five times during the month. The maximum allowed bet is $10. The max cashout if 30x the deposit amount. Winnings can be cashed out after 35x wagering requirement is met.

This includes the bonus and deposit amount. Games included in the bonus are Keno, Scratch Cards, Slots, Real-Series Video Slots and Board Games.