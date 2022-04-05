7Bit Casino Offers Free Spins, Cashback with VIP Program

Join 7Bit Casinos VIP program for free spins, cashback and more

7Bit Casino offers a 10 level VIP program that is one of the best around. It doesn’t matter which level you are they all offering their own unique bonuses such as free spins, cashback bonus higher CP exchange rates and more.

Level 1- 10 free spins- 100% exchangeable CP rate

Level 2- 30 free spins- 100% exchangeable CP rate

Level 3- 50 free spins- 105% exchangeable CP rate

Level 4- 5% cashback- 105% exchangeable CP rate

Level 5- 7% cashback- 110% exchangeable CP rate

Level 6- 10% cashback- 110% exchangeable CP rate

Level 7- 12% cashback- 115% exchangeable CP rate

Level 8- 15% cashback- 115% exchangeable CP rate

Level 9- 17% cashback- 120% exchangeable CP rate

The Monday bonuses are a small appreciation from 7Bit Casino for all playing activity for the week. All free spin bonuses will be credited to players who have made a deposit from Friday through Sunday. Cashback offers will be credited to players who have made a deposit from Friday through Sunday too. Comp points can be exchanged for casino credits once enough have been earned. All comp point conversions are subject to wagering requirements.