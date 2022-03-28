7Bit Rewards Comps, Cash and Free Spins, Play w/Bitcoins

If you join 7Bit Casino, you’ll get 15,000 comp points, $500 cash, and 500 free spins

As a new player, you get 7Bit’s new welcome package, but also an invitation to the Welcome Race where you can win up to $500 in cash, 500 free spins, and 15000 comp points. Let’s talk about the new player welcome package first.

Not one, but two great bonuses are waiting for all new players. There’s a 100% match up to $100 or 1.5BTC. There’s also a 50% match bonus up to $100 or 1.25BTC. A minimum deposit of $20 or 0.0025BTC will qualify you.

Only new players can join the Welcome Race. Each race starts every three days. Participants must have made at least four deposits to qualify. You can earn points on any of your favorite slots. By the end of the tournament, the 75 players with the most points will get a share of the prize pool.

You can win free spins on Fire Lightning, Elvis Frog in Vegas, Platinum Lightning and Platinum Lightning Deluxe. Winnings from free spins must be wagered 45 times before they can be cashed in.

Play 7Bit Casino and get your comps, cash and free spins today!