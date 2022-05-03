7Bit’s Daily Cashback is Your Daily Bonus Award!

If you are looking for daily rewards, then the daily cashback bonus offered over at 7Bits Casino is for you! Earn up to 15% cashback, a $3,000 value when you deposit and play.

Daily Cashback is for players who have deposited $100 or more in a day. It doesn’t have to be one deposit it can be multiple, as long as it adds up to the $100 or more you qualify for this fantastic offer.

Daily Cashback

Deposit $100-$500 to receive 5% Cashback up to $500 Deposit $500-$1,000 to receive 10% Cashback up to $1,000 Deposit $1,000 or more to receive 15% Cashback up to $3,000

All cashback bonuses will be available within the same day only. The bonus has a wagering requirement of 15x. All bonuses will be credited once per day on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday. The maximum winnings allowed from the bonus is 10x the amount.

New to 7Bit Casino? If you are claim a first-time depositors bonus with 2 great welcome bonuses. The minimum deposit required to qualify is only $20 or .0025BTC