A Thunderous Bitstarz Monday Reload – 50% up to 0.11 BTC

Play BitStarz’ Zeus the Thunderer with an extra 50% Monday – 50% up to 0.11 BTC

Do you know who the Greek version of Thor is? It’s Zeus of course! Play BitStarz slot Zeus the Thunderer to see what we’re talking about. Claim your 50% Monday Reload Bonus with your deposit to try a few spins on the game. The minimum deposit to receive the reload is 0.0002BTC. The maximum bonus that can be claimed is 0.15BTC.

Terms and conditions of the Monday Reload are as follows; the bonus plus deposit must be wagered at least 40x before winnings can be withdrawn. The reload bonus is valid with the first deposit of the day only.

Head on over to BitStarz to take advantage of the Monday Reload and remember to claim your 20 free spins just for signing up and you’re a new player. There’s another $500 in casino bonuses plus another 180 free spins when you make the first four deposits.

1st deposit- 100% up to $100 or 1BTC plus 180 free spins

2nd deposit- 50% up to $100 or 1BTC

3rd deposit- 50% up to $200 or 2BTC

4th deposit- 100% up to $100 or 1BTC

Wagering for the welcome bonus is 40x before winnings can be cashed out.