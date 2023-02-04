Amore Slot Bonus at CryptoSlots for a Valentine Bonus

Get a 111% More Love on deposits $750 – $1,500 or 101% on deposits $400 – $749. 91% on deposits $200 – $399 on Amore Slot at CryptoSlots

Play CryptoSlots’ Amore High Limit slot with some extra cash and you are sure to be enthralled by its beauty and design

Taking you to Shakespearean Verona, the latest slot game from CryptoSlots takes you on a journey to the masquerade bonus. In this bonus, you will be able to unveil a world of exciting prizes, scatter symbols, win multipliers, and free spins in the latest slot from CryptoSlots.

With some extra cash, you can play the Amore High Limits slot machine. In order to help Romeo and Juliet continue on their quest for love, CryptoSlots has put together a few Amore bonuses that will boost your bankroll. These bonuses will help them win their love.

111% More Love

Receive an extra 111% on deposits worth $750-$1,500

Receive an extra 101% on deposits worth $400-$749

Receive an extra 91% on deposits worth $200-$399

When making a deposit, you will need to enter the bonus code ROMEO to claim the bonus. The bonus can be redeemed twice, is valid only on Amore High Limit, and has a wagering requirement of 41x.

44% Top Ups

Receive an extra 44% on deposits wroth $350-$800

Receive 33% extra on deposits worth $50-$349

The bonus code JULIET must be entered when making a deposit in order to be eligible for the bonus. The bonus can be redeemed three times per day, is valid on all games, and is subject to a 35x wagering requirement.

Please note that these promotions are valid until Tuesday, February 7th at 11:59 p.m. For VIP players, the maximum bonus amount is $5,000, and for all other players, the maximum bonus amount is $1,000. The general terms and conditions of CryptoSlots apply to all transactions.