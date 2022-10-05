Become a VIP Member with Rewards at 7Bit Casino

7Bit Casinos VIP Club is where its at! The Monday bonus is given as an appreciation from 7BitCasino for the client’s activity during the weekend.

Join 7Bit Casinos VIP Club for nonstop rewards including free spins, cashback, faster withdrawals, personalized account managers and more. Reach the next level to unlock new gifts and rewards. There are 10 different levels with each one guaranteeing its own unique set of benefits.

The VIP Program is on a league of its own. To gain VIP access just deposit and play as you normally do and once you meet the criteria you will receive an invite. The program is based on your play and how many comp points you earn.

Of course, the more you earn the faster you progress through the different VIP levels. The best part about the VIP Club is that once you reach a certain level you won’t lose it. Levels are based on status of your comp point earnings which only add to your account.

Start playing 7Bit Casino today and spin your way to VIP status. 7Bit will help get you started playing the games and earning your comp points from the minute you sign up. All new players will receive a 100% bonus with the first deposit up to $100 or 1.5BTC and the second deposit 50% extra up to 1.25BTC.