Cherry Jackpot’s 400% Welcome Offer Tops the Cake

Claim up to 100% to play the slots plus 40 free spins on Gem Strike when you play Cherry Jackpot

Cherry Jackpot is offering a couple different slot bonuses to boost your starting bankroll plus is giving away an extra 40 free spins on their popular slot Gem Strike. All it takes to get in on the action is a $10 deposit, that’s it!

100% Slots Bonus plus 40 Free Spins

Claim an extra 100% Slots Bonus one time plus receive 40 free spins on Gem Strike when you deposit $50 or more.

The total maximum bet allowed is $10 per spin. Before winnings can be cashed out the bonus plus deposit must be wagered at least 40x.

If you are looking for another Slots Bonus that can be claimed more times each day then the 75%-85% bonus is for you!

75%-85% Slots Bonus

The more you deposit the more your bonus is.

Crypto Deposit All Deposits

$10-$74.99- 80% $35-$74.99- 75%

$75-$149.99- 85% $75-$149.99- 80%

$150 or more- 90% $150 or more-85%

The bonus plus deposit must be wagered at least 40x before winnings can be cashed out. Once a withdrawal is requested the bonus will be automatically removed from your balance. All slots are available to play with the bonus.