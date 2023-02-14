Claim A 50% Reload Bonus at Bitstarz on New Slot Games

If you claim the 50% Reload bonus offer in the cashier, you can deposit 0.01BTC and play with 0.15BTC when you claim the 50% Reload bonus offer.

Take advantage of a 50% BitStarz Bonus this week and give yourself a chance to try out a new game. You can become a part of the first group of players to experience TNT Bonanza today. For the next two weeks only, BitStarz is holding a pre-launch, and what better way to get a taste of what they have to offer than with an additional 50% added to your deposit.

50% Monday Reload Bonus

If you claim the 50% Reload bonus offer in the cashier, you can deposit 0.01BTC and play with 0.15BTC when you claim the 50% Reload bonus offer. In order to claim the reward, a minimum deposit of 0.0002BTC must be made. During each game round, the maximum bet per player is limited to 0.00015BTC per round. Before winnings can be cashed out, the bonus must be wagered 40 times before they can be cashed out.

Are you playing BitStarz for the first time? If you sign up for the casino, you will be welcomed with 20 free spins, so you don’t need to make a deposit. The welcome bonus package includes a no deposit bonus as part of the welcome package. In addition to the free spins, you will also receive another $500 in welcome bonuses after you complete the free spins. The $500 will be divided up into four deposits and will be paid out over the course of four weeks.

1st deposit is matched 100% up to 1BTC plus 180 free spins

2nd deposit is matched 50% up to 1BTC

3rd deposit is matched 50% up to 2BTC

4th deposit is matched 100% up to 1BTC