Claim Your April 2022 222% UP TO $2,222 Slots Bonus

Spinfinity is kicking off April with a wave of bonuses to keep you entertained! HUGE BONUS TO END/START THE MONTH! 222% UP TO $2,222 SLOTS BONUS

Start your month off right with a 222% bonus up to $2,222 at Spinfinity Casino.

You can claim the Big Bonus up to twice a month, once at the beginning and once at the end. Simply make a deposit of at least $35 and the extra 222% will be credited immediately.

The deposit and bonus have to be wagered at least 50 times before winnings can be cashed out. During the bonus period, only slots can be played. The maximum bet is $10. There’s no maximum cashout with this one or any of Spinfinity’s match bonuses, another reason why we love it!