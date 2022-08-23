Get a Monday Monday Reload on Book of Egypt at Bitstarz

It’s all about mysteries and money! Who doesn’t love a good mystery, and money? BitStarz is offering both with their Monday Reload and their Book of Egypt slot.

The 5 reel, 10 payline video slot rewards with just about every spin. You will find yourself immersing heavily on expanding symbols that break through for major wins with scatters, free spins and fixed payouts.

50% Monday Reload

Deposit at least 0.0002BTC to receive 50% with the first deposit made. The max bonus that can be claimed is 0.15BTC.

You don’t have to play the Book of Egypt. Any game can be played with the bonus, but if you want to add some mystery into the mix of playing give the game a try. Before all your winnings can be cashed you the bonus plus deposit must be wagered at least 40x. The bonus is claimable just once every Monday.

In order to be eligible for the Monday Reload you must be a BitStarz player already. If you’re not, no worries! Sign up today and BitStarz will let you try out the games with 20 free no deposit spins, plus $500 in casino welcome bonuses with the first four deposits plus 180 more free spins.