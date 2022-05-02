It’s Time for A Monday Blues Remedy Reload at Bitstarz!

Boost Your Bankroll and Mood When you Play BitStarz. It’s the Beginning of the Work Week, But Dont Let the Blues Hit You Hard. Reload the Fun with 50% up to 0.11BTC

Sometimes all it takes is a little boost to get you through Monday! Boost your bankroll and boost your mood when you play BitStarz and take advantage of the 50% Monday Reload Bonus.

50% Monday Reload – Claim your 50% reload with the first deposit of the day up to 0.11BTC

To be eligible you must have made at least four lifetime deposits. The bonus and deposit are subject to 40x wagering before you can cash out your winnings. Some games may be excluded. The maximum allowed wager with the bonus is 0.15mBTC.

If you haven’t met the qualifications for the Monday Reload no worries BitStarz has you covered! New players can claim 20 free spins to start them off. The free no deposit spins can be used to try out the games. A $500 welcome bonus will also be available with the first four deposits made. The maximum cashout from the 20 free spins no deposit is $100.