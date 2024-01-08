Kickstart Your Week with a Bang: Get a 25% Monday Bonus

Hey there, fellow gamers! Ready to turn those Monday blues into a winning streak? Well, buckle up because 7Bit Casino has a mind-blowing offer to kickstart your week!

Picture this: a sweet 25% bonus on top of your first deposit PLUS an added 50 free spins! Now, that’s what I call beating the Monday madness!

Monday Magic Unleashed!

To unlock this Monday marvel, all you gotta do is use the bonus code MONDAY when you toss in a minimum deposit of 0.0018BTC. And just like that, you’ll be swimming in extra funds to play your favorite games. But hold your horses, there’s more – 50 free spins are also up for grabs on the featured game of the week. It’s like a little casino magic sprinkled on top of your gameplay!

Here are the deets: the maximum bonus you can snag is a cool 0.018BTC, and the total maximum bet allowed is 0.00018BTC. Cash out won from those free spins? You can pocket up to 0.036BTC. But remember, this Monday madness is a once-a-week affair, so make sure you claim it on, you guessed it, Mondays! And hey, don’t forget to roll the dice within three days – the bonus and free spin winnings need to be wagered, or they’ll vanish into the casino abyss.

Now, if you’re new to the 7Bit Casino party, we’ve got a little something extra for you too! How about a whopping 100% bonus up to 1.5BTC with your first deposit? Yep, you heard it right. And just to keep the good times rolling, there’s a 50% bonus waiting for you with the second deposit, up to $100 or 1.25BTC. The door to this bonus paradise swings open with just a $20 deposit. So, why not make it rain and multiply that gaming fun?

Ready to Roll the Dice?

Seize the day, my gaming comrades! Dive into 7Bit Casino this Monday and make your play count. With a 25% bonus boost and 50 free spins waiting, your week is about to go from zero to jackpot hero! Don’t miss out on the thrill – claim your Monday Bonus and let the games begin! And remember, play responsibly, folks. Cheers to a winning week! 🎲💰