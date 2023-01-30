Make the Monday Blues Disappear with a Bitstarz 50% Reload

Start the New Week by Kicking Off the Monday Blues and Kick Up Some Winning Bonuses at Bitstarz with The 50% Monday Reload Offer!

The start of a new work week and the beginning of a new month is just around the corner. We are happy to announce that there is something to look forward to as we begin the new week, the BitStarz’ Monday Reload. The promotion is offered on a weekly basis and no special bonus code is required, just a minimum first deposit for the day.

50% Monday Reload

When you make your first deposit of the day, you will be able to claim a 50% Monday Reload bonus. A minimum deposit of 0.0002BTC is required in order to qualify for the promotion. There is a maximum bonus amount of 0.15BTC for this bonus. There is a wagering requirement of 40x the bonus amount before winnings can be cashed out. It is important to note that there is a maximum bet per game round of 0.00015BTC. In order to receive BitStarz’s bonus, you must comply with BitStarz’ terms and conditions.

You can make every Monday better when you play BitStarz Casino, or any other day of the week for that matter, starting today! If you join Bitstarz, you’ll be rewarded with 20 free spins right off the bat, and you’ll also receive a $500 welcome bonus plus another 180 free spins with your first four deposits after that.

Bitstarz Bonuses

1st deposit- 100% up to 1BTC plus 180 free spins on Fruit Zen, Boomanji and World Gold

2nd deposit- 50% up to 1BTC

3rd deposit- 50% up to 2BTC

4th deposit- 100% up to 1BTC