New Year, New Wins Over at BitStarz Casino!

New Year means new wins, right? BitStarz is thanking its loyal players for playing throughout the year with a 100% New Year exclusive bonus.

With this bonus there’s no reason to not get your new wins and start 2023 off with a bang, a big bang!

100% New Year Bonus

Claim bonus code NEWYEAR100 for 100% up to 0.012BTC. The minimum deposit to qualify is 0.001BTC. Wagering requirements is 40x the bonus amount only before winnings can be cashed out. The max bet per spin is 0.00015BTC. The offer is valid with the first deposit of the weekend through January 1st. BitStarz’ general terms and conditions apply.

This is an exclusive bonus for BitStarz players. No worries if you haven’t played yet BitStarz is welcoming all new players with 20 free spins to get them started and then $500 in welcome match bonuses plus another 180 free spins. The no deposit free spins are subject to 40x wagering before cashing out winnings.

1st deposit- 100% up to $100 plus 180 spins on the featured slot

2nd deposit- 50% up to $100

3rd deposit- 50% up to $200

4th deposit- 100% up to $100