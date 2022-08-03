Play the New and Original Game Crash Exclusively at Bitstarz

It’s time to smash some crash! What does this mean? It means you better hurry over to BitStarz because they have added a new game to the originals bunch of games called Crash.

When you think of Crash you think of a dodgy replica of the 1996 film of people watching car accidents or something. Not this game this is a casino version of the game Chicken basically.

Crash is on a whole other level than we ever seen before. Its simple with its betting options, but nerve wracking at the same time. It works a little differently than other games; you place a bet, cashout before the rocket explodes and hope the crashing point reaches the highest multiplier of 100,000x. The minimum crash point is 1x.

If you haven’t played BitStarz in a while you are missing out! There has been tons of new games added to the BitStarz Originals including titles like Plinko, Slots, Wheel, Dice, Limbo and Blackjack.

Head over there now to see all the new games and play a few spins. BitStarz, if you are a new player, will credit your account with 20 free spins no deposit needed, and then $500 in casino welcome bonuses plus another set of free spins.

1st deposit- 100% up to 1BTC plus 180 free spins

2nd deposit- 50% up to 1BTC

3rd deposit- 50% up to 2BTC

4th deposit- 100% up to 1BTC