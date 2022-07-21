Take 1st Place and $10,000 in Cryptoslots Monthly Lotto

Do you want to win cash prizes without having to do anything? Play CryptoSlots to earn tickets for the Crypto Lotto. There’s a progressive prize of at least $10,000 for first place!

CryptoSlots is known for its one-of-a-kind Crypto Lotto. Each and every single month 20 winners are chosen to win guaranteed prizes with first place worth a progressive prize of at least $10,000 in cash.

20 winning tickets are picked at the beginning of every month. The next drawing will be held July 31st, so plenty of time to start earning your lotto tickets. The more you play the higher your chances are at winning. Tickets are earned for every $100 wagered on the games. There’s no limit on how many tickets you can earn, the more the better!

Prizes

1st place- starts out at $10,000 and since it’s a progressive prize it climbs pretty quickly. At the time of writing this it is worth well over $12,220.

2nd place- $5,000

3rd place- $1,000

4th-10th place- $50 plus 50 free Jackpot tokens

11th-20th place- $25 plus 25 free Jackpot tokens

At least three confirmed deposits must have been made that total $100 to qualify. All tickets are automatically credited as soon as you meet the minimum $100 threshold.

Wagers on Jackpot Trigger do not count towards the $100 wagering limit. All prizes are subject to 1x wagering before winnings can be cashed out.