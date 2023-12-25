Vegas Crest’s $60K Christmas Bash: Let’s Jingle All the Way!

Hey there, party people! Get ready to deck the halls and roll in some serious holiday dough because Vegas Crest is throwing the ultimate Christmas bash, and you’re invited to the $60,000 extravaganza of the year!

Hold onto your Santa hats because on Christmas Day at the stroke of midnight EST, the Vegas Crest Christmas Party is kicking off, and it’s going to be more lit than a Christmas tree on steroids. Picture this: festive games, mammoth payouts, and a chance to rub virtual shoulders with the one and only Santa and his trusty elves. I mean, can it get any better?

Now, where’s the shindig at, you ask? Well, folks, it’s all going down in the Christmas Bingo Room. Starting sharp at midnight, they’re dishing out $2,500 coveralls with a guaranteed $250 in your pocket. And guess what? Bingo cards are a steal at just $0.50 a pop, and you can load up on as many as your holiday spirit desires.

But wait, there’s more! Brace yourselves for 24 hours of non-stop gaming excitement. Vegas Crest is throwing in $20 1TG prizes to add some extra cheer for those who were this close to yelling “Bingo!” Talk about turning near misses into festive wins.

Now, mark your calendars for Monday, December 25th, because that’s the day the North Pole is taking a detour to Vegas. Trust me, you don’t want to miss out on the chance to make this holiday one for the books. It’s not just about winning big; it’s about winning big with style.

And for all you newbies out there, here’s a little extra treat: when you sign up and drop that first deposit, Vegas Crest is tossing in a 300% match up to $1,500. That’s more bang for your buck and more bucks for your bingo!

So, get your game face on, don your ugliest Christmas sweater, and get ready to sleigh the day at Vegas Crest’s $60,000 Christmas Party. It’s going to be epic, it’s going to be merry, and it’s definitely going to be one heck of a holly-jolly good time! See you at the bingo bonanza! 🎅🎉