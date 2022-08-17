Win Your Million at Cryptoslots with Jackpot Trigger

Win your million, claim your million when you play CryptoSlots’ Jackpot Trigger! Every has a fair chance at winning the million dollar jackpot.

How to play Jackpot Trigger?

For every $100 won on other games you earn 1 Jackpot Trigger token. Whenever your balance is over 1 token you gain access to play the game. 1 token equals 1 bet per payline. The more tokens you have the better your chance is, but all it takes is one!

How do you win? Use your tokens to play and match colors and numbers. When you can match both numbers and colors you win bigger payouts. If you have more than enough tokens to continue game play you can use the hold feature. This allows you to hold any color or symbols to spin and hope for a match.

Wins range anywhere from $1.00 all the way up to the million. When you win, it will instantly transfer to your cash balance since all wins are real money wins. Earn your jackpot fair and square!

Just like any other game CryptoSlots offers this too is a provably fair game meaning every spin can be verified as fair and random.