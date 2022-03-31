Everygame Poker, Play Free Blackjack and Spins this April

April 1, 2022 (Press Release) — The Slot of the Month in the casino games section at Everygame Poker is the exotic Thai Blossoms.

Until the end of April, players can take up to 100 free spins on this new game from Betsoft. April 4 – 11, they can also get free spins on four other popular new Betsoft slots: Stacked, Stay Frosty, Take the Kingdom and Safari Sam 2. For a break from slots, the casino is also giving everyone 15 free Blackjack bets April 4 – 10.

Thai Blossoms is a 5-reel, 100 payline video slot with Sticky Stacking Wilds. Mangos, Durian and Lichee Nuts spin against a backdrop of lush tropical Asian farmland. The Wild is a breathtaking pink Lotus Blossom that can stay sticky for two spins. The Grand Elephant awards an instant Scatter pay up to $100 and up to 20 free spins.

FREE SPINS ON THE SLOT OF THE MONTH: THAI BLOSSOMS

April 1-30, 2022

30 Free Spins with min. $25 deposit

Coupon code: BLOSSOM01

60 Free Spins with min. $50 deposit

Coupon code: BLOSSOM02

80 Free Spins with min. $75 deposit

Coupon code: BLOSSOM03

100 Free Spins with min. $100 deposit

Coupon code: BLOSSOM04

Wagering requirement: 30X. Max cash-out: $250.

Thai Blossoms is featured for the entire month. Next week is a Free Spins Week showcasing four more great games from Betsoft.

FREE SPINS DEPOSIT BONUSES

April 4-11, 2022

30 Free Spins on Stacked

Min. deposit $25

Coupon code: DECK30

60 Free Spins on Stay Frosty

Min. deposit $50

Coupon code: COOL60

80 Free Spins on Take the Kingdom

Min. deposit $75

Coupon code: CASTLE80

100 Free Spins on Safari Sam 2

Min. deposit $100

Coupon code: JOURNEY100

Stacked features a vaudevillian Magician with more than a few tricks up his sleeve. Players enjoy a mesmerizing magic show as he fixes the reels in their favor and lets them open Mystery Boxes concealing free spins.

Stay Frosty’s Wild is a Snowman that can stick for two spins and can occupy one position or an entire reel. Take the Kingdom is a Medieval saga with a fearsome dragon, exploding Fireballs and free spins with extra wilds.

Set in the sun-drenched African Savannah, Safari Sam 2 is a 5 reel, 50 payline game where every spin can sound the Call of the Wild, turning all symbols on up to four reels into wild Compass symbols.

15 FREE BLACKJACK BETS

All players get 15 free $2 blackjack bets April 4-10. The free blackjack bets are automatically available when players logon to Blackjack 21 (under the Tangente tab in the Casino Games section). They can win up to $250 with their free bets (wagering requirement: 25X).

In addition to its busy poker tables, Everygame Poker has a growing selection of slots and table games from four leading games providers.