Cherry Casino – From Live Gaming to Hot New Casino Bonuses

Get Your Pick of the Juiciest Bonuses and Free Spins When You Join Cherry Casino!

Cherry Casino is one of those online casinos that offers a lot of games, a big welcome bonus and ongoing promotions, while keeping it simple and straightforward. There are more than 600 games to choose from including Microgaming, NetEnt, Amaya, BetSoft, Play’n Go and Yggdrasil Gaming.

Cherry Casino accepts players from all around the world, with the exception of US players. New players are welcomed with a 200-spin sign-up bonus. All new players have to do is make a minimum deposit of $20 to qualify for the free spins. There are three games that can be played with the welcome spins: Aloha, Dead of Alive, and Starburst. You can wager a maximum of $5.00 on free spin winnings. In order for winnings to become cashable, they must be wagered at least 50 times.

Ongoing Promotions

There are also ongoing promotions such as free spins. Keep your eyes open for free spins no deposit bonuses from Cherry Casino, as they will be available on a regular basis. Reload bonuses are ideal for players who wish to boost their deposits for an extended period of time. Almost every deposit you make at Cherry Casino will be matched with an ongoing reload offer. When you play Cherry Casino, you can always be sure that you’re getting the most for your money!