Get Cash Playing Mr Green’s Fiver Fortune Promotion

Mr Green’s Fiver Fortune Promo – Give em’ 5s, they’ll give you Cash! Collect up to €70 at our exclusive Blackjack Tables

You can unlock real cash rewards by playing Mr Green’s Fiver Fortune. At Mr Green, the Fiver Fortune promotion is a must-play. Whenever you collect 5s, Mr Green will personally hand you cash!

You can win $10 in real cash when you collect two cards of the same suit and are the number five at any of the qualifying Live Blackjack tables. You have to take the first two cards dealt for that round. Each claim can be made once a day and the credit will be credited within 72 hours.

It doesn’t count towards the reward if the dealer has a good hand. Over the course of the promotion, players can win up to $70 in real money fiver fortunes.

Take advantage of Mr Green’s 100% welcome bonus up to $100 today and claim your Fiver Fortune. As a way of saying thanks for signing up, Mr Green will double your first deposit. Plus, you’ll get 100 free spins after you spend $20 on casino games!

The first 20 days of play will also get you 100 free spins. A total of 100 extra spins will be credited with 5 free spins.

