Celebrate Royal Panda’s Exciting Bonus-Filled Birthday

Celebrate Royal Panda’s 8th Birthday in March with Free Spins, Tournaments, Bonus Boosts and Weekly Cash Prizes

March is going to be an exciting month over at Royal Panda. Put on your party hats because it is time to celebrate Mr Panda’s 8th birthday! From March 1st through the 31st, you can enjoy a feast of rewards such as free spins, slot tournaments, Panda Boosts, and weekly cash prize drawings.

Panda Boost

Deposit between $50 and $149.99 on Tuesday and Wednesday to unlock 25 free spins on Money Train 2 once you have wagered your deposit at least once. Make a $150 deposit on those days to unlock 50 free spins.

Cash Prize Draw

Collect tickets by placing a bet of $50 on one or more transactions. Raffle prizes include $100, $200, and $500. Up to ten raffle tickets can be earned each day.

Join the weekly $2,000 cash prize draw to celebrate Royal Panda’s birthday. You only need to bet $50 in real money during the month of March to get a ticket. That’s it!

Join the excitement every Wednesday at the Royal Panda Live Blackjack table for the live cash prize draw to see if you’ve unlocked a reward.

Several slot tournaments and reward games will take place with cash prizes topping $1,000. Each day, you can unlock $30 in reward games by playing any of the participating Roulette and Blackjack games.

Make sure you don’t miss out on the birthday celebrations this month. They’re making their 8th birthday a memorable one with a lot of celebrations!