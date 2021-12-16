Christmas Tree 2 from True Lab in Time for Holidays!

True Lab Announces the All New Enhanced Holiday Slot Sequel, Christmas Tree 2

True Lab is geared up to make your Christmas Eve wishes come true with Christmas Tree 2. The latest enhanced holiday slot features 5 identical symbols that form a winning cluster and grant prizes.

Players will experience the magic of Cascading clusters, a Snowman Bet bonus, a set of surprise features, and a holiday present of up to x15,000.

The holiday lights are shining through the frosty air with Miracle Spins. When 3 Scatters appear out of the Mystery symbols every subsequent Scatter awards an additional Miracle Spin.

With brilliant and festive graphics and symbols, watch out for the snowball throwing Snow Man, on every spin, immediately increasing your stake by 20x!

In this long awaited spiced up holiday version, players are in for a fantastic Christmas bonus! Christmas Tree 2 is packed with bonus features and exciting game play action to even make the Scrooge delightful this holiday!

Release Date December, 2021 Game type Video slot Paylines Cluster 5+ RTP 98.03% / 96.01% / 94.05% / 92.05% Max win ×15000 Volatility 3 out of 5 Mobile Yes, HTLM5 Pending certificates Languages