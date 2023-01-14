150 Free Spins with Slots Million Spins Bonanza Bonus

On Monday, make a deposit and get 150 spins to play on SlotsMillion’s most amazing games throughout the week. Play the New Spins Bonanza throughout the entire week on the most amazing games available on SlotsMillion.

Each Monday over at Slots Million (a new Spins Bonanza will be going on) there will be a Spins Bonanza going on. Despite the fact that it is the weekend, you shouldn’t let that stop you from playing Slots Million this weekend to claim some Bonanza Spins.

On Mondays, make a deposit and you’ll be able to get your hands on 150 free spins. There are plenty of entertaining and fun games available for you to choose from throughout the week in order to enjoy your free spins. A minimum deposit of $50 is required in order to make a deposit. During the period from 12:00am to 11:59pm on Monday, you must make your deposit.

After making the qualifying deposit, the player will immediately receive the first set of 30 spins, which will be credited to their account on Monday. In addition to this, the remainder of the spins will be given out from Tuesday through Friday, 30 spins at a time, every day. In order to claim each set of spins, you have to claim them by 11:59 p.m. on the same day. The vouchers will expire if they are not claimed within a certain period of time.

This promotion is not available to first time depositors or to those who are making their first deposit. You will be able to play all the free spins at the minimum bet of the game during the free spins. There is a 48x wagering requirement on winnings, and the wagers must be completed within 24 hours after playing your spins. There is a maximum wager of $5 that can be made.

It is important to note that while this exciting promotion is for existing players only, new players can still claim an exciting bonus; the 100% match plus 100 free spins offer for new players.