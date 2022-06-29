Become a Platinum VIP When You Play and Join Loyalty

Platinum Play Casinos bonuses, loyalty program and VIP club are one of the best

When it comes to real play bonuses Platinum Play Casino knows exactly what players want. From the signup bonus to the loyalty rewards program and VIP Club, the rewards and benefits are endless, and it all starts from the second you sign up and become a Platinum Play Casino member.

Once a new account is registered the Welcome Bonus is available to claim. Claim up to $800 on the first three deposits. Each deposit will be matched 100% up to $800. The minimum deposit is only $10. Wagering is only 40x before winnings can be cashed out.

The Loyalty Rewards Program is part of the Fortune Lounge Group. It also puts the icing on the already delicious cake when it comes to endless rewards and benefits. Earn points with every wager made on the games. Points can be exchanged for casino bonus credits. VIP is by invite only.

Once you obtain VIP status you receive tailored made promotions, elite invitations and special treatment from professional VIP hosts. Once you become a member you have the opportunity to one of the casinos most premier annual promotional events ever, the Fortune Lounge Cruise.